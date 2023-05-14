Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Acquires $302,400.00 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CPE opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.73. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.63.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

