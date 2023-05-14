Cathal Walsh Sells 6,277 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.48.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Freshpet by 74.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after purchasing an additional 771,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Freshpet by 920.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 162.6% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $1,123,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.