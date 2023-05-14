Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $129.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.56.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock worth $102,440,629. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.