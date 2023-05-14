Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.56.

Insider Activity

Celsius Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,950 shares of company stock worth $102,440,629 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CELH opened at $129.83 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

