Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

