CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.12. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,144 shares of company stock valued at $276,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.