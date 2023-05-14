Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Steven D. Brooks Sells 3,798 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Brooks sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $246,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.23 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,700.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.