Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.16% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

