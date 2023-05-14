Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 316.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

