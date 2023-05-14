Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $154.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.