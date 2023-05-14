Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 28,686 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after acquiring an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,245,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,876,000 after purchasing an additional 408,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 292,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 141.6% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,861 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.20%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

