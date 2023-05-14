Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.27% of Dutch Bros worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BROS. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $54.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $201.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.73 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

