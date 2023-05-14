Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 102 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Winmark worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Winmark by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Winmark in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of WINA stock opened at $328.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.53. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $183.93 and a one year high of $349.60.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.04% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In other news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $942,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $785,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.88, for a total value of $854,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 3,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $942,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $785,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,194 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Featured Stories

