Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 15,386 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

