Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,587 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

NYSE:DELL opened at $44.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.