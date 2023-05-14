Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 307.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 307,700 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 110.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 693.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 212,131 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of ACM opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.68.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

