Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average is $144.75.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

