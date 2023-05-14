Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth $163,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $118.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $97.44 and a one year high of $120.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average of $114.08. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

