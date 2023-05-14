Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $236.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $229.48 and a 52 week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.53.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.