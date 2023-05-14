Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,125,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079,121 shares of company stock valued at $69,362,134. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -71.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.