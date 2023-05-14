Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 177.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 162,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

