Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.91% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,588,000.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

