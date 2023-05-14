Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.49.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $48.42 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $114.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

