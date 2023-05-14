Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

