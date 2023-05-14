Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMUB. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

