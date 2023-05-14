Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 62,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $75.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

