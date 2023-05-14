Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

