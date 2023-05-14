Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 12,440 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 310.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after buying an additional 2,615,081 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Plug Power by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Plug Power by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,819,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 826,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth $16,757,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

