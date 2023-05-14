Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,692 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Dover by 149.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Dover by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Dover by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Insider Activity

Dover Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.04. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.