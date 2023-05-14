Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,317 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after buying an additional 1,704,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,894,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after buying an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.9 %

SIRI opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

