Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 383,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Rithm Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $7.93 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

