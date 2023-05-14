Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.6% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS INDA opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

