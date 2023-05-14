Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,820 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BJUN stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $142.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

