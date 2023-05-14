Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMF. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VFMF opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard US Multifactor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

