Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 114,388 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,388 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,495,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 651,792 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 865,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 147,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 8,642,996 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

