Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,567 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $484,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PID stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

