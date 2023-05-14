Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 76,833 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,833 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $1,642,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLN. Barclays upped their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.54) to GBX 364 ($4.59) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Investec began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

