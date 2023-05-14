Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,908 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,936,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,190,000 after acquiring an additional 142,906 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $165,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

eBay stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

