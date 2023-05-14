Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Securities started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.