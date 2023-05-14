Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

