Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Crocs worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,684,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after buying an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,048,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,962,000 after buying an additional 142,261 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 1.2 %

CROX stock opened at $115.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.