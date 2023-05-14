Dan Puckett Sells 2,050 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $598,497.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,582,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $265,199.34.

On Monday, March 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total value of $220,814.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total value of $212,124.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $296.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.99. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $147.12 and a one year high of $320.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $104,982,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 389,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 647.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,733,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

