Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

