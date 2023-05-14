Derek Brummer Sells 18,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Brummer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $311,500.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.4 %

RDN stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $25.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

