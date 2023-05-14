Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,874,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after acquiring an additional 114,670 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 368,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

APPS stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $28.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Featured Articles

