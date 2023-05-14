Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,418 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.66% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

DFAR opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $516.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

