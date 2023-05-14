DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stake Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,761,368 shares of company stock worth $762,405,606. Insiders own 3.22% of the company's stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 5.0 %

DV stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

