Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Doximity by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 125.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

