EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of EastGroup Properties worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 100.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.78 and its 200-day moving average is $160.11. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $180.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

