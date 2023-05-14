Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

